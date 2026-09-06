AI fears have faded, but auditors must retain human edge: IFAC's top executives

Fears of auditors losing their jobs to artificial intelligence (AI) have considerably subsided, but accountants must adopt technology rapidly while retaining core human skills and professional ethics to attain audit excellence, said two top executives of the US-based International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) in an interview with Mint.
Lee White, chief executive of the global body, flagged the rapidly evolving nature of AI and advised auditors to embrace it to upgrade their skills and generate insights. But public trust in their work is something that auditors must continue to earn through ethical practices.