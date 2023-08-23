‘AI is a priority for most chief executives’2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Developing the company’s culture while working remotely, accepting that the pandemic has changed the expectations of a multi-generational workforce, and tapping the next generation of leaders are some issues India Inc. is grappling with. Global training and development company Dale Carnegie’s global president and CEO Joe Hart explains in an interview given to Mint how firms in India are navigating people challenges, which now includes concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) and job security. Edited excerpts.