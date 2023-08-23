Mumbai: Developing the company’s culture while working remotely, accepting that the pandemic has changed the expectations of a multi-generational workforce, and tapping the next generation of leaders are some issues India Inc. is grappling with. Global training and development company Dale Carnegie’s global president and CEO Joe Hart explains in an interview given to Mint how firms in India are navigating people challenges, which now includes concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) and job security. Edited excerpts.

How has the pandemic changed the employer-employee relationship?

If we go back before the pandemic, there were certain expectations in the employer-employee relationship. People’s expectations about benefits and flexibility and work-life balance were different. What we’ve seen now, is the emergence of what we call the empowered employee. Their expectation is that I’m looking for an employer who will invest in me. It is not just traditional benefits. But does the employee want them? Will the employer invest in me? Will you be giving me the flexibility that I need? Do you care about me? We have found that if some of those things are lacking, if people don’t feel confident, positive, and hopeful about the environment that they’re in, they leave.

How are you working on change management with companies?

What we are doing is working with them strategically, because it really goes to the culture that they want. Create a reason that says to an employee, you didn’t have to commute before, now you’re commuting. So, what’s in it for you? There has to be a communication education process that helps people adapt to that. On the other hand, there are companies that want to remain remote. Then , how do you create a culture where people aren’t always there together? So, the role that we’re playing as Dale Carnegie is really around [these questions]: What is the strategic framework for your goals as a company?

How worried are chief executive officers (CEOs) about the impact of AI on jobs?

I would say the impact of AI on jobs is significant. Number one is the recognition that there’s an incredible opportunity to transform the business leveraging AI tools, to transform the customer experience. There is also a fear of being left behind. There are companies today that have already been adversely impacted by AI, potentially, around different parts of their company. There are also companies that have had stock impacted by it. So, it’s a priority for most CEOs.

How are firms navigating fears around AI?

The best companies are thinking about this strategically, so that the allure is not just around the technology, it is around the people. You know, how do I build trust? How do I create transparency? How do I create psychological safety in the organization so that people recognize there’s an opportunity for me?

How important is India as a market?

I would say top 10. A lot of thought leadership, valuable thought leadership comes from our Indian operations