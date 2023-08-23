‘AI is a priority for most chief executives’

If we go back before the pandemic, there were certain expectations in the employer-employee relationship. People’s expectations about benefits and flexibility and work-life balance were different. What we’ve seen now, is the emergence of what we call the empowered employee. Their expectation is that I’m looking for an employer who will invest in me. It is not just traditional benefits. But does the employee want them? Will the employer invest in me? Will you be giving me the flexibility that I need? Do you care about me? We have found that if some of those things are lacking, if people don’t feel confident, positive, and hopeful about the environment that they’re in, they leave.