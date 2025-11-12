‘AI is about transforming lives, not balance sheets’: Google India head Preeti Lobana
As competition for data centres and users of AI products heats up in India, Google will focus on staying ‘AI-first’ and invest in government initiatives and local AI startups, country manager Preeti Lobana said.
MUMBAI : Google is laying fresh digital rails across India’s artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. As the AI race heats up among both Indian companies and global giants, the Big Tech firm is betting on local capacity, new data centres, and partnerships with Indian startups and governments to anchor its next phase of growth, its top executive in the country said in an interview.