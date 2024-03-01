AI offers ‘lucrative opportunity’ in Intel's programmable chip unit Altera, says its CEO. All you need to know
Intel CEO Sandra Rivera said the programmable chips Altera designs are useful for AI applications and computing tasks that fall in between the purpose-built custom processors designed by cloud computing companies like Amazon.com and the general-use AI chips made by Nvidia.
Artificial intelligence offers a growing and potentially lucrative opportunity for Intel's freshly standalone programmable chip unit, its CEO Sandra Rivera said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message