AI optimism drives Nvidia stock past Amazon, market cap poised to overtake Alphabet soon too
As demand for its artificial intelligence chips grows, Nvidia is threatening Google-parent Alphabet's market cap dominance and inching closer to becoming Wall Street's third most valuable company
Chip-maker Nvidia is poised to surpass Google's parent Alphabet as the third most valuable company on Wall Street, as per reports. The expectation comes after the Santa Clara-based artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker's market capitalisation reached $1.78 trillion on February 13, eclipsing Amazon's $1.75 trillion for the first time in two decades.