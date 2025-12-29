AI reshaping commerce industry from assisted buying to autonomous transactions: Report

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Artificial Intelligence is starting to reshape the commerce sector, with the shift moving beyond recommendations and customer support to AI agents that can independently complete purchases on behalf of consumers and businesses, highlighted a report by Global Payments Inc., which provides technology and services for processing payments.

This marks a shift from AI as a research tool to AI as an active participant in transactions.

It stated "In commerce, the transformation is just beginning......Consumers have already discovered that AI can be a powerful researcher, collator and collaborator when it comes to searching for items and services".

The report noted that another emerging application of AI is in household management. Citing an example, the report stated that a busy head of a family can instruct an AI agent to prepare weekly dinner plans, suggest recipes and create a shopping list using past purchases, brand preferences and budget limits.

With agentic commerce linked to payments, the AI can place delivery orders directly without requiring repeated approvals or payment inputs.

On the business side, the report stated that AI agents can act on behalf of owners to manage supplies, renew or cancel software subscriptions, oversee maintenance needs and process payments to suppliers and gig workers.

These transactions can be completed through tokenised purchases, improving visibility and security.

Initially, businesses adopted AI primarily for customer service, using natural language tools to answer queries and provide personalised recommendations, thereby reducing costs and improving engagement. AI has also been used to strengthen back-office operations such as demand forecasting and inventory management.

In recent months, however, AI's role as an autonomous agent for consumers has begun to gain traction.

According to the survey in the report, awareness of agentic commerce is already high among businesses, with 15 per cent reporting they are very familiar with the concept and 72 per cent reporting they are somewhat familiar. The next phase involves AI agents making purchases without extra authorisation or repeated entry of payment details.

In the consumer space, the report added that AI agents can now be directed to plan a seven-day vacation, research airfare and hotels within a fixed budget, and secure reservations, place deposits, schedule spa treatments, and even purchase clothing based on a user's style, brand preferences, and recent wardrobe additions.