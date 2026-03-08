A small robot gliding down a hotel corridor with a tray of amenities may soon become a familiar sight. At properties run by Roseate Hotels & Resorts in Delhi, service robots are already delivering guest requests, helping staff manage routine tasks during busy hours.
The invisible manager: how AI is running hotels without replacing humans
SummaryThe next time you step into a hotel, don’t expect a robot to greet you at the door, though. A staff member will still open the door, and a chef will still cook your dal Bukhara, but in the background, AI is already deciding how cool your room should be, how quickly you check in.
A small robot gliding down a hotel corridor with a tray of amenities may soon become a familiar sight. At properties run by Roseate Hotels & Resorts in Delhi, service robots are already delivering guest requests, helping staff manage routine tasks during busy hours.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More