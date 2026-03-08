The invisible manager: how AI is running hotels without replacing humans

A small robot gliding down a hotel corridor with a tray of amenities may soon become a familiar sight. At properties run by Roseate Hotels & Resorts in Delhi, service robots are already delivering guest requests, helping staff manage routine tasks during busy hours.
A small robot gliding down a hotel corridor with a tray of amenities may soon become a familiar sight. At properties run by Roseate Hotels & Resorts in Delhi, service robots are already delivering guest requests, helping staff manage routine tasks during busy hours.
Behind the scenes, artificial intelligence (AI) is also analysing incoming calls to identify potential revenue opportunities, track guest preferences and flag complaints before they escalate.
Behind the scenes, artificial intelligence (AI) is also analysing incoming calls to identify potential revenue opportunities, track guest preferences and flag complaints before they escalate.
The next time you step into a hotel, don’t expect a robot to greet you at the door, though. A staff member will still open the door, and a chef will still cook your dal Bukhara, but in the background, AI is already deciding how cool your room should be, how quickly you check in, and even how much the hotel charges for the night.
Hotel chains are increasingly rolling out AI tools across various operations as rising costs and tighter margins push them to find efficiencies in existing systems. Global operators in India are scaling similar capabilities. Bigwigs like Radisson Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are now using data-driven systems for demand forecasting and dynamic pricing, while BWH Hotels, too, is deploying technology across digital platforms to strengthen revenue management and monitor operations.
At Radisson Hotel Group, AI is being piloted across select properties with measurable outcomes. “We are able to optimise costs by around 18-25%,” Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, told Mint.
The chain is deploying AI-driven virtual assistants that allow guests to access 24/7 support through QR-enabled chatbots. Smart room technologies and digital self-service tools speed up check-in and check-out, while giving guests greater control over their rooms. On the operational side, tools such as Google's Gemini analyse data for demand forecasting and revenue optimisation. AI also supports pricing strategies, targeted marketing, talent management and sustainability initiatives. AI-enabled food waste tracking, for example, is being integrated with property management systems to align supplier orders with occupancy trends.
Overall, the objective is to use AI to drive efficiencies, while ensuring that technology enhances don't replace the human touch that defines Radisson Hotel Group' hospitality, Sharma added.
The industry-wide push comes as margins tighten. Gross operating profit in resorts has fallen from around 40% to the mid-30% range, while city hotels average about 52%, often higher in prime urban areas.
Romesh Koul, chief executive officer at Delhi-based Naaz Hotel Consultants Private Ltd, estimates that cost savings could start at 3-4% and expand to 15-20% as AI systems scale.
Adoption so far remains gradual and largely focused on backend systems such as energy optimisation, predictive maintenance, smart sensors and revenue management. “Gradually it has started on a smaller note, but yes it would not overtake the human element. It will help cut project costs and make operations more efficient,” Koul said.
He likens the technology to installing a revolving door without replacing the doorman. “We still need someone to open the door. Dependence on human staff remains. You still need someone to make the Bukhara dal,” Koul said.
Immediate applications of AI tools are already visible in energy management, chillers, occupancy-linked cooling systems and weather-control sensors. Hotels are also experimenting with AI to manage peak-time check-ins by tracking guest arrivals from airport landing to property entry.
“We have implemented self check-in solutions and automated room management services, allowing guests to seamlessly access hotel services, schedule requests and personalise their stay with ease,” said Kush Kapoor, chief executive officer of Roseate Hotels. The technologies allow hotel teams to respond faster to guest requests while streamlining operations. Roseate is looking at saving anywhere between 12% and 14% from these new ways, Kapoor added.
Kapoor said AI-powered systems now monitor guest interactions and feedback in real time, helping staff address concerns quickly and reduce service disruptions.
Such deployments are beginning to spread across India’s hospitality sector as operators look to use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency while preserving the human element central to hospitality.
The broader sector, meanwhile, remains on a steady growth path. Ratings agency ICRA projects hotel revenues to rise 9-12% in FY2026, with occupancy at 72-74% and average room rates reaching ₹8,200-8,500, reflecting strong pricing power and healthy margins.
Other global operators in India are following a similar approach. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and BWH Hotels are using AI to support staff rather than replace them, even as they expand aggressively in India’s travel market.
Wyndham, which operates 95 hotels in India and has 55 more properties with nearly 7,000 rooms in the pipeline, is deploying AI to optimise energy consumption, reduce food waste and manage guest communications, from pre-arrival messaging to late check-ins. The company is also using AI-led platforms to train employees, cutting onboarding time for frontline staff.
BWH Hotels is also focusing on understanding guests better even before they arrive.
Dimitris Manikis, president and managing director (Europe, Middle East and Africa) at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said the goal is to automate repetitive administrative work so employees can spend more time engaging with guests. “The human element remains central to hospitality,” he said.
Rising disposable incomes, better air connectivity and infrastructure development are boosting travel demand in previously secondary markets (smaller cities or destinations). At the same time, millions of Indians travelling overseas are becoming familiar with international hotel brands, which operators hope will translate into loyalty both at home and abroad.
Hotels are also responding to shifts in real estate. Mixed-use developments and branded residences are gaining attention, which is expected to increase the use of artificial intelligence.