Must shift AI from adoption to transformation: Deloitte says Indian firms lag behind global peers in expertise

Deloitte’s latest ‘State of AI in the Enterprise’ survey for 2026 captured insights showing that today's business leaders “face an unprecedented challenge: moving beyond pilots to truly integrating AI into the heart of their organizations”.
The report noted that corporates need to implement a “deliberate shift” that include redesigning of core processes and operating models with artificial intelligence, while “ensuring that human strengths — such as judgment, creativity, empathy, and relationship building — are elevated, not automated”.
For India in particular, the study noted that a majority of the organisations expect their AI budgets and productivity from the tech to increase over the next year. But Indian companies lag behind global companies when it comes to expertise.
The report was based on a survey of 3,235 director to C-suite-level respondents from six industries (consumer; energy, resources and industrials; financial services; life sciences and health care; technology, media and telecom; and government and public services) and 24 countries between August and September 2025. It also includes additional insights from 15 interviews with global C-suite executives and AI and data science leaders at large organisations across industries. For India, responses were captured from over 200 business and technology leaders
Indian enterprises are outpacing global counterparts in terms of AI adoption, but there is a significant capability gap, with lower levels of specialist expertise, the 'State of AI in the Enterprise' report for 2026 revealed, PTI reported.
“40% of Indian respondents report significant or full usage, compared with a global average of approximately 28%, indicating that Indian organisations are not only piloting AI, but are increasingly operationalising it to unlock near-term productivity and business outcomes,” it added.
“The next chapter will be shaped less by access to technology and more by the ability to build institutional capability, strengthen governance, and align people with new ways of working. Organisations that invest in trust and skills today will be better positioned to convert early gains into sustained advantage,” S Anjani Kumar, Partner, Deloitte India told the agency.
According to the Deloitte report, there is a divide between organisations looking to widen workforce access to AI tools and make early productivity gains, and those experimenting to create “true enterprise transformation”.
Deloitte also reported three key AI trends that are “reshaping” the AI space:
The survey further showed companies have broadened worker access to AI by 50% in just one year—growing from fewer than 40% to around 60% of workers now equipped with sanctioned AI tools. However, while AI is boosting productivity and efficiency; just a subset are using it to rewrite the business.
“While each are capturing productivity and efficiency gains, just the first group are truly reimagining their businesses rather than optimising what already exists,” it noted.
According to the research, use of autonomous AI agents has risen among companies, but oversight is lagging. “Nearly 3 in 4 (74%) companies plan to deploy agentic AI within two years. Yet, 1 in 5 (21%) report having a mature model for governance of autonomous agents, raising the specter of unintended risks," it pointed out.
Further, it also noted that AI doesn't need to eliminate the value of human contribution in organisations, and may “increase the need for uniquely human strengths, such as adaptivity and judgment, in the near term”.
A former telco VP explained: “We thought we were going to automate jobs. The truth is, you’re not. You’re going to give existing workers force multipliers where they can be more effective. Maybe someday these things will start to become headless where they just feed off a dashboard metric and you can pull back staff to wait on an alert that wakes somebody up or flashes red on the screen if something really bad happens. But initially it is going to be more work for those people. They’re not going to be cooling their heels; they’re going to be watching these agents, making sure the volume metrics are right, making sure the qualitative metrics are right, and being there to interact with them if they hit a human-in-the loop gate and need to interact with a human for accountability purposes.”
Overall, companies surveyed had broad worries: Data privacy and security tops the list at 73%, followed by legal, intellectual property, and regulatory compliance (50%), governance capabilities and oversight (46%), and model quality, consistency, and explainability (46%), as per the report