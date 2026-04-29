AI training for India Inc. is moving beyond the office. While the focus has been on white-collar artificial intelligence training programmes so far, initiatives to upskill blue-collar shopfloor workers are now gaining momentum.
AI on the shopfloor: India Inc's next frontier in the upskilling playbook
SummaryIndian companies are training blue-collar workers in AI, Python and error-proofing tools to boost safety, efficiency and quality. Unlike white-collar roles facing layoffs, shopfloor jobs are being augmented. While adoption is growing, challenges remain in motivation and digital skills.
AI training for India Inc. is moving beyond the office. While the focus has been on white-collar artificial intelligence training programmes so far, initiatives to upskill blue-collar shopfloor workers are now gaining momentum.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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