AI on the shopfloor: India Inc's next frontier in the upskilling playbook

Specialist profiles

Then there are also cases where IT companies, which employ white-collar workers in both permanent and contract roles, are creating AI specialist profiles. At least five of the country’s top 10 IT services firms—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, LTM Ltd (formerly LTIMindtree) and Persistent Systems Ltd—introduced or expanded AI-focused roles over the past year, more than in the previous two years combined, Mint reported on 8 April.