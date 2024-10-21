AI startup Perplexity in funding talks to more than double valuation to $8 bn
SummaryThe search-based chatbot is seeking to raise around $500 million in what would be its fourth funding round in a year.
Artificial intelligence search company Perplexity has begun fundraising talks in which it is looking to more than double its valuation to $8 billion or more, as startups try to ride the coattails of OpenAI’s recent big investment.
