For AI startups, venture capital shifts focus from growth to durable margins

Venture capital firm Accel, which has backed Flipkart, Swiggy and Freshworks, says generative artificial intelligence (AI) has fundamentally changed the metrics Indian investors have relied on for over a decade to assess and value startups, with the focus now shifting to whether AI companies can deliver durable margins rather than simply grow quickly.
During India's consumer-internet boom between 2011 and 2019, investors could use measures such as repeat purchases, customer-acquisition costs and contribution margins to gauge whether a business was achieving scale. For software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, annual recurring revenue (ARR) and net revenue retention became central markers of product demand and efficient expansion.