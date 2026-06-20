Nvidia, Micron, Broadcom have cheap valuations despite big gains, and one Google decision could explain why

Cheap valuations on some of the AI sector's biggest names may look like a bargain, but according to one markets research firm, cited by Business Insider, they could be a warning that investors are losing faith in the data centre boom that has powered the artificial intelligence rally.

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Valuation paradox: cheap is not safe Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, wrote in a note on Wednesday, reported by Business Insider, that unusually low valuations across leading AI stocks may reflect growing scepticism rather than opportunity.

Investors typically award growth companies higher valuations because of their expected future earnings.

Essaye's point, as relayed by Business Insider, is the inverse: when AI stocks trade cheaply despite strong growth narratives, it suggests the market doubts that earnings potential will ever be realised.

Four stocks, one signal: the numbers Business Insider's report cited four examples to illustrate the pattern.

Nvidia has risen 44 per cent over the past 12 months yet trades at 21 times forward earnings.

Micron Technology has surged 770 per cent but trades at just 10 times forward earnings.

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Broadcom is up 51 per cent, trading at 24 times forward earnings.

SanDisk has climbed an extraordinary 4,490 per cent over the same period, yet its forward earnings multiple sits at only 14 times.

For context, the S&P 500 as a whole trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5, meaning several of these AI-linked names are valued more conservatively than the broader market despite their outsized gains.

Cancelled orders: the domino warning Essaye warned that the consequences of an AI spending pullback would ripple quickly through the supply chain. "Think of it this way: GOOGL (to use one as an example) cancels building 10 data centers because it's going to cost too much money and the return isn't there," he wrote.

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"That will result in massive order cancellations at NVDA, MU, AVGO, SNDK, etc., because no one needs the chips, networking, memory, or processor power," he added.

Oracle's slide: an early signal As an example of investor unease already playing out, Essaye pointed to Oracle, whose shares have fallen by about 25 per cent since the start of June as the company has continued to pour money into AI infrastructure.

The decline, in his reading, illustrates how quickly the market can punish heavy AI capital expenditure if returns are not seen to follow swiftly enough.

Dot-com echoes: a cautious comparison Essaye was careful to stop short of calling a market top, but said the dynamic at play has a clear historical precedent in the bubble that burst in 2000. "To be fair, this fear has been around for several months, and it isn't appearing yet. However, it's not without precedent because this is exactly how the dotcom bubble burst," he said.

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"While people connected to the internet, their connection wasn't nearly as profitable as quickly as everyone assumed," he continued. "Because of that, the buildout stopped."

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.