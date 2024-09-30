While India does not have driverless cars, Ofir believes that the primary challenge of operating such cars "is not congestion, as the system can adapt to traffic jams, such as those found in Indian cities like Bengaluru or Pune". Instead, the focus is on training the software to recognize and respond to local conditions. "For example, in India, the object detection system must be trained with specific images, such as cows, to ensure it understands the necessity of yielding to them on the roads. This targeted training helps the system adapt to unique driving environments effectively," Ofir concluded.