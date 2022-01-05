Bengaluru: The pharmaceutical industry has faced many challenges over the past few years, be it in demand variation, input pricing pressures, or the need to accelerate new product pipelines. However, Ganesh Ramachandran, global chief information officer, Alkem Laboratories, said the industry is still at a nascent stage when implementing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. In an interview, he discussed the role of emerging tech in the pharma sector and the way forward in collecting the right data without raising privacy concerns. Edited excerpts:

What kind of emerging technologies are being deployed in the pharmaceutical industry today?

We see many newer-age technologies being adopted globally across the value chain, with research and development (R&D) at one end and the front office at the other. Indian pharma majors are rapidly looking to scale adoption. A lot of tracking on the whole R&D pipeline is ensuing to reduce the product launch time. Technology is also being leveraged to ensure fewer rejections and give the right kind of requirements from an entire project management perspective across different stages of filing.

Where are tech such as AI, IoT and blockchain are implemented?

Multinationals overseas use a substantial amount of AI, while in the Indian context, it is still at a nascent stage. In the global context, they are discovering use cases in various business operations and current manual processes to eradicate human intervention and make the processes more accurate. In India, a lot of focus has gone on developing the right data models and ensuring data quality over the last few years, which is a key requirement to drive the usage of AI. Cost-sensitivity needs to be assessed as well, with labour costs not being as high as what one sees overseas. Having said that, one is beginning to see business teams looking to leverage the power of AI and machine learning (ML), though these are more in a proof-of-concept stage currently.

Quality is an area where immense tech is being used. While blockchain is being used for transparent data sharing between contractors or supply manufacturers, the adoption is just gaining momentum in India. I see blockchain use cases emerging between pharma majors and contract manufacturers to ensure that the quality levels are fine from inputs through to the finished product.

We have seen some major pharma companies being breached lately; how is the security issue addressed?

Although we talk about IoT as one of the main pillars of industry 4.0, linking IT and operational technology is being seen as a potential area for a security breach. Some of these concerns are holding back organizations from going full swing on IoT implementation. One thing can be the IoT implementation for local areas, but it does not justify the kind of investments required. Thus, many organizations that started the implementation of industry 4.0 before the lockdowns have slowed down due to concerns around security, especially during the pandemic. Many of the organizations have looked at strengthening their cybersecurity posture. We are seeing zero trust, AI/ML coming into play, along with analytics for automated responses to threats.

What do you think is the way forward for pharma companies?

Unlike in packaged consumer goods, where manufacturers have a good idea of the demand generated at retail, movement of stock at the stockists and consumer behaviour, pharma manufacturers in India have a limited view of the stockists, chemists, doctors and patients’ needs and behaviours. To add to this, a pharmaceutical organization typically has multiple divisions within an organization, with each division addressing a particular therapy.

The way forward is to start by collecting the right data, keeping in mind privacy concerns and pooling in the different data sources.

