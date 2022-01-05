‘AI use in Indian pharma industry is still at a nascent stage’

Multinationals overseas use a substantial amount of AI, while in the Indian context, it is still at a nascent stage. In the global context, they are discovering use cases in various business operations and current manual processes to eradicate human intervention and make the processes more accurate. In India, a lot of focus has gone on developing the right data models and ensuring data quality over the last few years, which is a key requirement to drive the usage of AI. Cost-sensitivity needs to be assessed as well, with labour costs not being as high as what one sees overseas. Having said that, one is beginning to see business teams looking to leverage the power of AI and machine learning (ML), though these are more in a proof-of-concept stage currently.