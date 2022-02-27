NEW DELHI : Air India and Vistara have entered into an agreement to transfer both domestic and international passengers to each other in case of a disruption in flight operations involving either airline. This development comes barely a fortnight after Air India entered into a similar agreement with AirAsia India for two years.

The arrangement between Air India and Vistara ‘will enable airport teams of both airlines to offer alternative first available flights so that inconvenience to passengers is minimised,’ Air India said in an internal circular dated 22 February.

A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint.

This arrangement between Air India and Vistara will be valid from 23 February 2022 to 29 February 2024, the circular said.

The carriage of passengers shall be on an “as available" basis as determined by the accepting airline’s airport manager, whose decision in this case would be final as regards to the availability of seats, the circular elaborated.

“Fixed rates will be charged based on sector distance and applicable CUTE, PSF, ASF, UDF/ADF, service tax/GST or any other applicable taxes or charges notified by relevant authority from time to time will be additional, over and above the agreed rates," the circular said.

“The transferring airline’s baggage allowance as shown on the original ticket of the transferring airline will apply for passengers accepted by the accepting airline. Any excess baggage not purchased with original booking will be chargeable at accepting airline’s excess baggage policy," it said.

Air India is one of four airlines operated by the Tata group. The group holds majority stakes in AirAsia India, a joint venture with AirAsia Investment Limited (Malaysia), and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd, apart from budget airline Air India Express.

After acquiring Air India and Air India Express from the government, the Tata group has rolled out a 100-day plan for Air India to improve its operational and service standards.

The conglomerate wants to expand the airline’s network, modernise its fleet, spruce up customer service, and make it a technologically advanced carrier, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in his first address to Air India staff on 16 February.

