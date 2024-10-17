Companies
AI won't fix the trip experience, and this is why: Skyscanner's John Mangelaars
SummaryAI may improve travel planning but won't address core travel experience issues, says Skyscanner's CEO. He points to India's millennials opting for flights and stresses the need for coordinated policies to unlock the country's travel potential.
Travel is undergoing a shift and while artificial intelligence is revolutionising trip planning by providing tailored options for everyone, it may not help solve the deeper issues within the overall experience, the chief of a global travel search platform said.
