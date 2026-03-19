NEW DELHI: State-owned aircraft maintenance firm AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) is looking to expand into India’s next aviation hubs, holding discussions to set up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the upcoming Jewar airport and the three-month-old Navi Mumbai International Airport, as it seeks to capture rising demand from airlines.
AIESL eyes Jewar, Navi Mumbai MRO hubs as competition intensifies
SummaryThe state-run aircraft maintenance firm plans ₹200–300 crore investment in new facilities, weighing calibrated expansion amid rising captive MRO push by airlines
NEW DELHI: State-owned aircraft maintenance firm AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) is looking to expand into India’s next aviation hubs, holding discussions to set up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the upcoming Jewar airport and the three-month-old Navi Mumbai International Airport, as it seeks to capture rising demand from airlines.
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