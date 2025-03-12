AI-focused firms to corner a bulk of Bessemer Venture’s new $350 mn India fund
Summary
- The firm, which that has backed companies such as Swiggy, BigBasket, Urban Company, Pharmeasy, Cashify and Boldfit, is now looking at increasingly investing in companies that are AI-driven.
Global venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners expects artificial intelligence (AI) to disrupt its investment roadmaps, with a disproportionate share of its new $350 million India-dedicated fund likely to flow into opportunities in this new-age technology that promises to transform businesses.