AI-focused firms to corner a bulk of Bessemer Venture’s new $350 mn India fund

The firm, which has been present in India for more than two decades now, is spending more time evaluating opportunities on the services side of AI. “India is at the forefront of the AI-driven transformation, with founders building domestic as well as globally competitive businesses across enterprise software, fintech, and consumer technology. As AI adoption accelerates, we see immense opportunities for innovation, and this fund allows us to back entrepreneurs shaping the next phase of India’s digital economy," said Anant Vidur Puri, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, adding that India is really unique in the sense that it doesn’t just have AI talent, but also has a bunch of services talent.