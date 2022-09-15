AIG’s spinoff IPO doesn’t have to be perfect
- Getting the life-and-retirement public offering of Corebridge over the line is another big step in AIG’s journey to being a better-valued company
The bottom-of-the-range pricing for the initial public offering of American International Group’s life-and-retirement unit might be a sign of anxiety about new listings in a tough market. But it should still bolster the case for AIG shares.
The bottom-of-the-range pricing for the initial public offering of American International Group’s life-and-retirement unit might be a sign of anxiety about new listings in a tough market. But it should still bolster the case for AIG shares.
Corebridge Financial, partly owned by Blackstone and with an asset-management deal with BlackRock, will be a major insurance stock. It is one of the top providers of annuities, offering both the fixed and variable kinds. It is a sizable U.S. individual life insurer and has a leading group-life business serving the not-for-profit sector. It also has an institutional markets business that does things like pension-risk-transfer deals.
Corebridge Financial, partly owned by Blackstone and with an asset-management deal with BlackRock, will be a major insurance stock. It is one of the top providers of annuities, offering both the fixed and variable kinds. It is a sizable U.S. individual life insurer and has a leading group-life business serving the not-for-profit sector. It also has an institutional markets business that does things like pension-risk-transfer deals.
That profile helped the company thaw a frozen offering market by just getting done—but didn’t totally insulate it from market volatility. Priced at $21, the offering was at the low end of a range of $21 to $24, resulting in a market value of about $13.5 billion. That was also below the $22 billion valuation implied by Blackstone’s $2.2 billion purchase of a 9.9% stake last year—though that deal also included a new asset-management relationship between the companies.
Corebridge is aiming to get its return on average equity up from a pro forma, adjusted 8% in the first half of 2022 to a range of 12% to 14% over the next two years. Its path there is predicated not just on rising interest rates, which typically are a net benefit to life insurers’ investment portfolios, or improved sales or underwriting, but also on significant cost reduction.
With rates looking likely to keep going up, Corebridge should find itself in a mostly supportive macro environment. Yet nervy investors might be waiting to see how the separation is going for a couple quarters before fully buying in. One thing Corebridge can do to boost its exposure to rate-driven spread income is to continue to shift toward fixed and fixed index annuities from variable annuities, which carry fee income more sensitive to equity market valuations.
Meanwhile, AIG is marking another milestone in its evolution, alongside the improvement in its underwriting results, with the completion of this public stake sale in Corebridge. Though the pricing of the deal might not boost the value of AIG’s remaining roughly 78% stake for now, the cash raised by AIG will boost its ability to buy back shares or pay down debt.
It may also hasten the rerating of AIG’s valuation multiple to be more in line with its property-and-casualty insurance peers, which as a group trade at a premium to life insurers. AIG trades at about 8.5 times analysts’ consensus 2023 earnings, versus 11 times for Chubb and Travelers Cos., according to FactSet data. AIG and those peers have all widely outperformed the S&P 500 this year, with AIG down less than 5% versus the market’s drop of over 17%.
P&C insurers have strong growth in the commercial insurance market as a tailwind. Fitch Ratings recently noted continuing pricing and premium growth in excess-and-surplus insurance, which can cover harder-to-underwrite risks such as cyber theft. DBRS Morningstar said in a report this week that climate-change risk has led to increasing commercial property insurance rates, which exceeded the inflation trend in claims costs even during the second quarter.
With that as the backdrop, and with IPO cash in its pocket, AIG is positioned to have the capital flexibility to either grow its underwriting book, reduce its debt load or hand money back to shareholders. That might be enough to propel the stock, even in an anxious market.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text