AI-led regulatory action to have human decision-making at core
The idea is to ensure that the tech-heavy compliance regime being rolled out has a human-centric approach while utilizing its automation capabilities for efficiency
The tech-driven compliance system being put in place by the ministry of corporate affairs with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities will still have designated officials at its core, who will issue notices to errant companies rather than the system sending mass emails on its own.