AIMRA accuses Apple India of favouring large retailers. iPhone 15 Pro cashback offers sparks retailer outrage
Apple India faces flak from retailers' body AIMRA for offering significantly higher cashback (up to ₹10,000) on iPhone 15 Pro models at its own stores and larger retailers compared to ₹3,000 allowed for smaller channels. AIMRA calls this discriminatory and anti-competitive.
As the iPhone 15 series from Apple continues to be one of the best-selling premium smartphones, Apple India is now facing criticism from the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) over its "discriminatory" cashback offers between larger and small retail stores, according to a report by News18.