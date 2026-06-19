Blue Sapphire promoter taps 360 ONE for private credit to buy out PE investors in AIMS

MUMBAI: The promoter of Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd, which operates the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has raised private credit from 360 ONE Asset Management to buy back a 49% stake held by private equity investors OrbiMed and British International Investment, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
The company raised about ₹415 crore to fund the buyback, with a small portion earmarked for growth plans, a person familiar with the matter said. The group reported about ₹560 crore in revenue and an Ebitda of ₹75–80 crore in FY26, the person added.
The transaction consolidates the cap table of the Delhi-NCR-based multi-specialty hospital chain, which is now wholly owned by the Pandey family. “Partnering with 360 ONE Asset Management strengthens our ability to pursue our long-term growth ambitions while continuing to uphold the values and standards on which the institution was built,” said Narendra Pandey, chairman and managing director of Asian Institute of Medical Sciences.