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Blue Sapphire promoter taps 360 ONE for private credit to buy out PE investors in AIMS

Priyamvada C
2 min read19 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The deal highlights the growing role of private credit as an alternative financing tool for promoter-led stake consolidation.
The deal highlights the growing role of private credit as an alternative financing tool for promoter-led stake consolidation.(iStockphoto)
Summary

360 ONE-backed funding of 415 crore helped Pandey family consolidate full ownership of Delhi-NCR hospital chain amid rising promoter-led buyouts in private credit market.

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MUMBAI: The promoter of Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd, which operates the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has raised private credit from 360 ONE Asset Management to buy back a 49% stake held by private equity investors OrbiMed and British International Investment, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

MUMBAI: The promoter of Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd, which operates the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has raised private credit from 360 ONE Asset Management to buy back a 49% stake held by private equity investors OrbiMed and British International Investment, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The company raised about 415 crore to fund the buyback, with a small portion earmarked for growth plans, a person familiar with the matter said. The group reported about 560 crore in revenue and an Ebitda of 75–80 crore in FY26, the person added.

The company raised about 415 crore to fund the buyback, with a small portion earmarked for growth plans, a person familiar with the matter said. The group reported about 560 crore in revenue and an Ebitda of 75–80 crore in FY26, the person added.

The transaction consolidates the cap table of the Delhi-NCR-based multi-specialty hospital chain, which is now wholly owned by the Pandey family. “Partnering with 360 ONE Asset Management strengthens our ability to pursue our long-term growth ambitions while continuing to uphold the values and standards on which the institution was built,” said Narendra Pandey, chairman and managing director of Asian Institute of Medical Sciences.

Also Read | ASK Alternates launches ₹2,500 crore private credit fund

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) acted as exclusive financial advisor to the promoters of Blue Sapphire. “AIMS has established itself as one of the leading multi-specialty healthcare providers in North India, supported by a strong clinical franchise,” said Mohit Khullar, managing director and leader–corporate finance, A&M India.

“This transaction demonstrates how bespoke private credit solutions are increasingly being used by Indian promoter groups to address strategic shareholder objectives while preserving long-term ownership and operational continuity,” Khullar added.

Also Read | Lighthouse, Multiples, Motilal PE eye minority stake in safety gear maker Karam

Private credit use

Broader use of private credit is rising as founders and promoters look to consolidate stakes or raise capital while investors pursue partial or full exits amid equity market uncertainty, Mint reported in March. Over the past 12-14 months, promoter-led or founder-backed companies including Leap India, Symbiotec Pharma, Vivriti Group, Zepto, InMobi, Lenskart and Zetwerk have tapped such structures.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the NCR, Blue Sapphire owns and operates Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad, Haryana, along with three other multi-specialty hospitals in Dhanbad, Moradabad, and Patna. The platform has an aggregate capacity of about 1,000 beds across its four hospitals.

Built on its cardiac sciences foundation, the group has expanded into a regional healthcare franchise offering services across orthopaedics, oncology, nephrology, neurosciences, paediatrics, internal medicine and other tertiary and quaternary specialties.

Also Read | Acko is said to plan $300-million IPO filing by September
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesNewsBlue Sapphire promoter taps 360 ONE for private credit to buy out PE investors in AIMS

Blue Sapphire promoter taps 360 ONE for private credit to buy out PE investors in AIMS

Priyamvada C
2 min read19 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The deal highlights the growing role of private credit as an alternative financing tool for promoter-led stake consolidation.
The deal highlights the growing role of private credit as an alternative financing tool for promoter-led stake consolidation.(iStockphoto)
Summary

360 ONE-backed funding of 415 crore helped Pandey family consolidate full ownership of Delhi-NCR hospital chain amid rising promoter-led buyouts in private credit market.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: The promoter of Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd, which operates the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has raised private credit from 360 ONE Asset Management to buy back a 49% stake held by private equity investors OrbiMed and British International Investment, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

MUMBAI: The promoter of Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd, which operates the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has raised private credit from 360 ONE Asset Management to buy back a 49% stake held by private equity investors OrbiMed and British International Investment, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The company raised about 415 crore to fund the buyback, with a small portion earmarked for growth plans, a person familiar with the matter said. The group reported about 560 crore in revenue and an Ebitda of 75–80 crore in FY26, the person added.

The company raised about 415 crore to fund the buyback, with a small portion earmarked for growth plans, a person familiar with the matter said. The group reported about 560 crore in revenue and an Ebitda of 75–80 crore in FY26, the person added.

The transaction consolidates the cap table of the Delhi-NCR-based multi-specialty hospital chain, which is now wholly owned by the Pandey family. “Partnering with 360 ONE Asset Management strengthens our ability to pursue our long-term growth ambitions while continuing to uphold the values and standards on which the institution was built,” said Narendra Pandey, chairman and managing director of Asian Institute of Medical Sciences.

Also Read | ASK Alternates launches ₹2,500 crore private credit fund

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) acted as exclusive financial advisor to the promoters of Blue Sapphire. “AIMS has established itself as one of the leading multi-specialty healthcare providers in North India, supported by a strong clinical franchise,” said Mohit Khullar, managing director and leader–corporate finance, A&M India.

“This transaction demonstrates how bespoke private credit solutions are increasingly being used by Indian promoter groups to address strategic shareholder objectives while preserving long-term ownership and operational continuity,” Khullar added.

Also Read | Lighthouse, Multiples, Motilal PE eye minority stake in safety gear maker Karam

Private credit use

Broader use of private credit is rising as founders and promoters look to consolidate stakes or raise capital while investors pursue partial or full exits amid equity market uncertainty, Mint reported in March. Over the past 12-14 months, promoter-led or founder-backed companies including Leap India, Symbiotec Pharma, Vivriti Group, Zepto, InMobi, Lenskart and Zetwerk have tapped such structures.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the NCR, Blue Sapphire owns and operates Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad, Haryana, along with three other multi-specialty hospitals in Dhanbad, Moradabad, and Patna. The platform has an aggregate capacity of about 1,000 beds across its four hospitals.

Built on its cardiac sciences foundation, the group has expanded into a regional healthcare franchise offering services across orthopaedics, oncology, nephrology, neurosciences, paediatrics, internal medicine and other tertiary and quaternary specialties.

Also Read | Acko is said to plan $300-million IPO filing by September
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsBlue Sapphire promoter taps 360 ONE for private credit to buy out PE investors in AIMS
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