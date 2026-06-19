Blue Sapphire promoter taps 360 ONE for private credit to buy out PE investors in AIMS

MUMBAI: The promoter of Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd, which operates the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has raised private credit from 360 ONE Asset Management to buy back a 49% stake held by private equity investors OrbiMed and British International Investment, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
MUMBAI: The promoter of Blue Sapphire Healthcares Pvt Ltd, which operates the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), has raised private credit from 360 ONE Asset Management to buy back a 49% stake held by private equity investors OrbiMed and British International Investment, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
The company raised about ₹415 crore to fund the buyback, with a small portion earmarked for growth plans, a person familiar with the matter said. The group reported about ₹560 crore in revenue and an Ebitda of ₹75–80 crore in FY26, the person added.
The company raised about ₹415 crore to fund the buyback, with a small portion earmarked for growth plans, a person familiar with the matter said. The group reported about ₹560 crore in revenue and an Ebitda of ₹75–80 crore in FY26, the person added.
The transaction consolidates the cap table of the Delhi-NCR-based multi-specialty hospital chain, which is now wholly owned by the Pandey family. “Partnering with 360 ONE Asset Management strengthens our ability to pursue our long-term growth ambitions while continuing to uphold the values and standards on which the institution was built,” said Narendra Pandey, chairman and managing director of Asian Institute of Medical Sciences.
Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) acted as exclusive financial advisor to the promoters of Blue Sapphire. “AIMS has established itself as one of the leading multi-specialty healthcare providers in North India, supported by a strong clinical franchise,” said Mohit Khullar, managing director and leader–corporate finance, A&M India.
“This transaction demonstrates how bespoke private credit solutions are increasingly being used by Indian promoter groups to address strategic shareholder objectives while preserving long-term ownership and operational continuity,” Khullar added.
Private credit use
Broader use of private credit is rising as founders and promoters look to consolidate stakes or raise capital while investors pursue partial or full exits amid equity market uncertainty, Mint reported in March. Over the past 12-14 months, promoter-led or founder-backed companies including Leap India, Symbiotec Pharma, Vivriti Group, Zepto, InMobi, Lenskart and Zetwerk have tapped such structures.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the NCR, Blue Sapphire owns and operates Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad, Haryana, along with three other multi-specialty hospitals in Dhanbad, Moradabad, and Patna. The platform has an aggregate capacity of about 1,000 beds across its four hospitals.
Built on its cardiac sciences foundation, the group has expanded into a regional healthcare franchise offering services across orthopaedics, oncology, nephrology, neurosciences, paediatrics, internal medicine and other tertiary and quaternary specialties.