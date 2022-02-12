Air Asia India on Saturday informed that its pact with Air India passenger transfer in case of disruption was a “standard" one.

The budget carrier also said that it is similar kind of agreement with all other airlines.

Air India and Air Asia India have entered into a kind of agreement that allows them to carry each other's passengers in case there is a disruption of operations.

Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

"The agreement under discussion is a standard agreement airlines enter with each other to re-accommodate guests in the event of last minute disruptions. We already have similar agreements with almost all other Indian carriers," an AirAsia spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

The arrangement will stand effective for two years starting this month, that is February. This agreement allows Air India and Air Asia to alternate first available flights in case of disrupted operations, thereby minimalizing passenger woes.

The two carriers have entered into the IROPS (Irregular Operations) arrangement through a pact, which allows transfer of passengers to each other's flights in case of disrupted operations, according to the communication.

However, carriage of passengers will be on an "as available" basis as determined by the airport manager of accepting airline, it stated.

Last month, Tata Group completed the takeover of Air India.

