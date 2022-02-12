OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Air Asia India says pact with Air India on passenger transfer is a standard one
Listen to this article

 Air Asia India on Saturday informed that its pact with Air India passenger transfer in case of disruption was a “standard" one.

The budget carrier also said that it is similar kind of agreement with all other airlines. 

Air India and Air Asia India have entered into a kind of agreement that allows them to carry each other's passengers in case there is a disruption of operations.

Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

"The agreement under discussion is a standard agreement airlines enter with each other to re-accommodate guests in the event of last minute disruptions. We already have similar agreements with almost all other Indian carriers," an AirAsia spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. 

The arrangement will stand effective for two years starting this month, that is February. This agreement allows Air India and Air Asia to alternate first available flights in case of disrupted operations, thereby minimalizing passenger woes. 

The two carriers have entered into the IROPS (Irregular Operations) arrangement through a pact, which allows transfer of passengers to each other's flights in case of disrupted operations, according to the communication.

However, carriage of passengers will be on an "as available" basis as determined by the airport manager of accepting airline, it stated. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Last month, Tata Group completed the takeover of Air India. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout