Air Canada begins cancelling flights ahead of workers' strike, thousands of flyers to be impacted; here's why

Air Canada has started cancelling flights on Thursday in anticipation of a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants, a move that could disrupt travel for hundreds of thousands of people.

The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday, prompting the airline to issue a lockout notice and begin a gradual suspension of its operations, AP reported.

Impact on travellers Mark Nasr, Air Canada’s Chief Operations Officer, told AP that the airline has begun a gradual suspension of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge operations, and all flights will be paused by Saturday morning.

This phased shutdown is intended to facilitate an orderly restart, “which under the best circumstances will take a full week to complete, Nasr said.

He also said that the initial cancellations involving several dozen flights will impact long-haul overseas flights that were due to depart Thursday night.

“By tomorrow evening, we expect to have cancelled flights affecting over 1,00,000 customers,” Nasr said. “By the time we get to 1 am on Saturday morning, we will be completely grounded.”

A complete shutdown of the country's largest airline would affect about 1,30,000 people a day, including 25,000 Canadians abroad who may become stranded.

By the end of Friday, 500 flights are expected to be cancelled. Customers whose flights are cancelled will be eligible for a full refund, and the airline is also arranging for other Canadian and foreign carriers to provide alternative travel options, AP reported.

What caused the dispute? The main sticking points in the negotiations, according to the union, are related to “poverty unions” and unpaid labour when planes aren’t in the air.

These issues were highlighted by the flight attendants at the airline’s news conference, who held signs that read “unpaid work won’t fly” and “Poverty wages=Uncanadian.”

Air Canada’s head of human resources, Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, stated that the company’s latest offer includes a 38% increase in total compensation, including benefits and pensions, over a four-year period.

Stalled negotiations and government intervention The union rejected the airline’s proposal to enter a binding arbitration process, saying it prefers to negotiate a deal that its members can vote on.

Natasha Stea, who represents flight attendants in Montreal for the union, said she thinks the airline is counting on the government to intervene. Stea said they want a fair and equitable contract, the news report said.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu has urged both sides to reach an independent agreement and has asked the union to respond to the airline’s request for arbitration.