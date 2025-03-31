Air Canada Says US Bookings Are Down 10% as Trade War Rages On

Air Canada says demand for flights between Canadian and US cities is weak for the spring and summer months, as Canadians respond to the trade war by avoiding trips south.

Bookings for transborder flights were down 10% for the April-to-September period compared with the same period last year, as of mid-March, according to a presentation at the company’s annual meeting.

Air Canada is the largest Canadian airline and flies to more US destinations than any other. “Am I concerned?,” Chairman Vagn Sørensen said in a response to a question from a shareholder during Monday’s meeting. “Yes, definitely, I’m concerned.”

Advertisement

Air Canada and WestJet said in separate statements last week that geopolitical tensions are causing some consumers to choose not to take vacations in the US. The shift is part of a larger boycott of American products in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his repeated statements that he believes Canada should be part of the US.

Sørensen added that the company is seeing strong demand for transatlantic flights to European destinations. The airline announced Monday that it’s adding flights this summer to cities including Edinburgh, Paris, Athens and Rome.

US-Canada routes were 22% of Air Canada’s passenger revenue in 2024.

Air Canada focuses on staying “agile,” Sørensen said, maintaining enough flexibility to redeploy capacity when demand shifts.

Advertisement

Public opinion polls show that a large majority of Canadians have no interest in joining the US and they disapprove of Trump. A poll by Leger Marketing released last week found only 9% of Canadians would like to be part of the US.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.