Air Canada Strikers Dig In Against Order: ‘Can’t Fire Us All’

An Air Canada union wants to “dismantle” a process the government is using to end strikes, a representative said after flight attendants defied an order to return to work on Sunday.

“If we stick together, they can’t fire us all,” Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada Component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees that represents more than 10,000 cabin crew, said in a public video call late on Sunday. “The large national union behind us is fully supporting us for our cause, fully supporting the dismantling of the 107 process.”

That’s a reference to Section 107, the legal clause the government used to try and stop a walkout over pay which froze operations at Canada’s largest airline.

The strike since Saturday disrupts a crucial mode of transport for some communities across the world’s second-largest country by area. The company estimated some 130,000 passengers a day were affected during the peak summer holiday season.

On Saturday, the labor minister directed the independent Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the company and workers to resume operations, extend their collective agreement and impose binding arbitration to reach a new deal.

The union defied that order to go back to work by 2 p.m. Sunday, forcing Air Canada to delay a plan to restart operations during the weekend. The Montreal-based carrier now plans to resume operations 4 p.m. Toronto time Monday, Lesosky said.

On Sunday night it was not clear how the labor board, government or company would seek to enforce the order.

A hearing about whether the action is an illegal strike was being heard in front of the CIRB on Sunday night, Lesosky said. The labor board could determine this during the hearing itself, a union spokesman said by phone.

“We are here ready to bargain,” Lesosky said, adding that there’s no agreement with the company on so-called ground pay, a key part of the dispute because attendants are currently only paid once planes are in the air.

“We’re not willing to accept binding arbitration ordered and rammed down our throat,” he said.

“Our priority is our passengers and we regret very deeply the impact this illegal labor action is having on them,” an Air Canada spokesman said. The CIRB did not respond to a request for comment.

