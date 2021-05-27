Air charter cos are hopeful of bookings picking up in June

According to Sanjay Julka, chief executive, technical, Club One Air, one of the oldest and largest air charter firms in India, between late March and early April, Club One had received bookings for overseas destinations like the UAE as people moved out of India following the outbreak of the second wave of covid infections. Since then, business has been tepid. “Till March, we saw high bookings. But in April-May, we saw a 50% fall (from March)," Julka said, adding that it could also be because many employees of top corporates have contracted covid.

