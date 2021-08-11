Air China stock will struggle to lift off

And although public discussion has begun about tacking away from China’s zero-tolerance strategy, there are few signs Beijing is preparing for a significant shift to its border policy. Strong voices, like the former health minister, are vigorously advocating against change. China controlled Covid-19 last year with tight border controls, mass testing and strict quarantine, and by shutting down cities with just a few cases. That strategy worked well in 2020, but the more transmissible Delta variant might require more frequent and more severe measures to achieve the same effect.

