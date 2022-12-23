Air fares skyrocket as year-end travel demand peaks

“Airfares in 2022 were higher by 20-30% due to a rise in oil prices leading to a shift in preference for modes of transport for travellers from air to both trains and buses. We have seen an average increase of 15-20% in bookings for 2AC in the last few months. Train seat waitlist is also at an all-time high due to peak demand," said Rajnish Kumar, co-founder and group chief product and technology officer of Ixigo.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}