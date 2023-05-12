Air France-KLM, IndiGo eye bigger mkt with codeshare1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 11:24 PM IST
In 2022, Air France-KLM and IndiGo had announced that they had implemented a codeshare agreement allowing each airline to sell seats on other’s flights.
NEW DELHI : Air France-KLM plans to bolster its partnership with India’s largest airline IndiGo, airline executives said. The development coincides with the Tata group-owned Air India announcing plans to launch flights to Amsterdam.
