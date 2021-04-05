Air France-KLM poised to announce refinancing steps

Air France-KLM is expected to convert part of its 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in direct government loans into hybrid instruments

The board of Air France-KLM was meeting on Monday to approve new French government-backed refinancing measures designed to see the airline group through the COVID-19 crisis, sources close to the situation said.

The company and the French finance ministry both declined to comment on Monday.

Air France-KLM, which last year received a total of 10.4 billion euros in loans backed by France and the Netherlands, has for months been discussing a multi-stage recapitalisation plan to lighten the resulting debt load. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After drawn-out talks with Brussels over the number of take-off and landing slots at Paris-Orly airport to be given up by Air France in return for renewed aid, France's finance minister said on Sunday a compromise agreement had been reached.

France and the Netherlands each own close to 14% of Air France-KLM, and the Dutch state has held separate EU talks over converting its 1 billion-euro loan to KLM into hybrid debt, in return for slot concessions at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport.

