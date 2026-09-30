Air France-KLM says it won't split long-haul operations between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports

NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : Air France-KLM, one of the largest foreign airline groups operating in India, is resisting Adani Airport’s push to shift airline capacity to Navi Mumbai, saying it will not split its long-haul passenger operations between the two airports.
NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : Air France-KLM, one of the largest foreign airline groups operating in India, is resisting Adani Airport’s push to shift airline capacity to Navi Mumbai, saying it will not split its long-haul passenger operations between the two airports.
The stance deepens an ongoing stand-off between Adani Airport and airlines, as the country’s second-largest airport operator prepares to redevelop Mumbai’s existing airport and seeks to redistribute capacity.
The stance deepens an ongoing stand-off between Adani Airport and airlines, as the country’s second-largest airport operator prepares to redevelop Mumbai’s existing airport and seeks to redistribute capacity.
Operating long-haul flights from two airports serving the same “catchment area” would undermine operational efficiency, said Stefan Gumuseli, general manager, India and Middle East, Air France-KLM.
“We are an airline that operates on efficiency. In one city, we cannot operate to two different airports, especially on long-haul,” Gumuseli said in response to a question from Mint in Delhi on Tuesday.
“If it is in the same catchment area, it would be impossible operationally to operate to two different airports,” he said.
The comments come as Air France-KLM marks 70 years of operations between Delhi and Amsterdam, and prepares to expand its India operations. It plans to operate 20 weekly flights between Mumbai and its two hubs, Paris and Amsterdam, during the winter schedule beginning November, compared with 14 currently.
The group is also increasing its India-wide capacity. From November, Air France-KLM plans to operate 54 weekly flights from India, up from 42 currently, with an equal split between Air France and KLM.
India has also emerged as an important growth market for the group. Air France-KLM reported revenue of €16.8 billion in the first half of 2026, up 8% from a year earlier. During the group's July earnings call, group chief executive Benjamin Smith said the positive momentum across its global network included “standout performances in India, Asia and the Americas”. It does not share India-specific numbers.
There are nearly 80 foreign carriers operating out of India.
Mumbai split
The French-Dutch multinational carrier also operates cargo services to Mumbai through Air France and expects to move those operations to Navi Mumbai along with other cargo operators, although it did not specify when the shift would take place.
For passenger operations, however, the airline's position is clear. “Our wish will be to remain where we are today, and splitting anyways is not an option,” Gumuseli said.
The airline would consider moving its entire operation if redevelopment resulted in the existing airport shutting or its capacity falling to an operationally unviable level.
“If the airport says they are closing because of renovations, or they would reduce the capacity to an inoperable level, then we will move. There is no doubt,” he said.
That distinction could become important as Adani Airport prepares to redevelop Mumbai airport from 2027.
The airport operator has asked airlines to shift at least a third of their operations to Navi Mumbai, about 50 km from the existing airport, beginning October, as the redevelopment progresses.
For airlines, however, shifting operations is not simply a matter of moving aircraft between airports. Splitting operations would require additional ground teams, handling arrangements and other operational infrastructure, while potentially complicating passenger connections and access.
“We have teams on the ground, we need to split, we need to add new teams. We have ground handling companies who are already operating in Mumbai airport. So there would be more challenges—to train (personnel), to split (operations),” Gumuseli said.
The executive said a two-airport strategy could work when airports serve distinctly different catchment areas, citing Tokyo as an example. That, he suggested, was not the case here.
The disagreement highlights a broader challenge for Navi Mumbai as it seeks to attract established international and domestic carriers, while the existing airport prepares to lose capacity during redevelopment.
Adani Airport’s chief executive Arun Bansal recently told Mint that airlines cannot be compelled to move. “An airline has to make their own decision based on their business logic. We need to do what is right for our logic, which is very simple: we need to shut down T1 (of Mumbai airport),” he said.
This leaves the airport operator with a delicate balancing act: redeveloping the existing airport while persuading airlines to build operations at Navi Mumbai.
Airport charges are another part of the equation. Adani Airport had in August approached the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), saying high tariffs at Navi Mumbai were deterring airlines from launching international operations.
AERA has since approved a tariff framework for the airport that includes incentives to attract new international routes and concessional landing charges.
Apart from Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, Adani Airport manages six other airports that include Guwahati, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Ahmnedabad.
Adani Airport is yet to respond to queries from Mint.