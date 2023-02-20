Air France-KLM sees robust bookings after better-than-expected Q4
AIR FRANCE-KLM on Friday said its bookings in 2023 were almost back to the pre-pandemic level as the company posted its highest fourth-quarter revenue at 7.1 billion euro
Air France-KLM said on Friday its 2023 bookings were almost back to pre-pandemic levels as it reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit with global travel demand seeing a rebound.
