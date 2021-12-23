NEW DELHI : Air France-KLM has signed a codeshare agreement with IndiGo which will offer the European airline's passengers' access to 25 new Indian destinations, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

The codeshare agreement, which will begin from February 2022, subject to government approval, will also open up Air France's global network of over 250 destinations for IndiGo's passengers.

Air France-KLM already operate several flights to Indian destinations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru from their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.

The codeshare will give Air France-KLM's customers access to Indian network of IndiGo, which is spread across several tier one, and two towns and cities of the country.

A codeshare agreement, also known as codeshare, is a business arrangement between two or more airlines, which allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The signing of the pact also comes at a time when international travel remains limited and only between countries that have air bubble agreements in place.

However, dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with as many as 33 countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France, among others, continue to operate.

As things stand, IndiGo already has codeshare agreements in place with carriers like American Airlines, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

