Air India adds over 170 more weekly flights between major Indian cities, short-haul international routes

To enhance connectivity to key domestic and short-haul international routes, Air India announced that it will add 174 additional flights weekly, starting 26 October 2025. These flights will be operated by the airline's single-aisle aircraft as part of the Northern Winter 2025 Schedule.
It aims to enhance connectivity to major cities, including those in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, in India and Southeast Asia, during periods of high demand.
Air India's legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft, retrofitted with brand-new cabin interiors as part of its retrofit programme, will help deliver these additional flights.
The airline said that it now operates over 100 A320 Family aircraft, delivering a significantly enhanced travel experience on more than 80 domestic and short-haul international routes.
This comes days after Air India announced an expansion of its services to the United Kingdom as part of its Northern Winter 2025 schedule, adding a fourth daily flight between Delhi and London (Heathrow), from 26 October.
This increased Air India’s frequency from 24x weekly to 28x weekly for the winter, adding 1,196 seats each way per week between Delhi and London (Heathrow).