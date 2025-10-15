Air India adds over 170 more weekly flights between major Indian cities, short-haul international routes

To enhance connectivity to key domestic and short-haul international routes, Air India announced that it will add 174 additional flights weekly, starting 26 October 2025. These flights will be operated by the airline's single-aisle aircraft as part of the Northern Winter 2025 Schedule.

It aims to enhance connectivity to major cities, including those in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, in India and Southeast Asia, during periods of high demand.

Check details of additional short-haul international routes here: Delhi-Kuala Lumpur : Increasing from 7x to 10x weekly flights, effective 15 November

: Increasing from 7x to 10x weekly flights, effective 15 November Delhi-Denpasar (Bali): Increasing from 7x to 10x weekly flights, effective 1 December Check details of additional domestic India routes here: Flights to Rajasthan effective 26 October: Delhi-Jaipur (new route): Introducing 3x daily flights

(new route): Introducing 3x daily flights Delhi-Jaisalmer (new route): Introducing 2x daily flights

(new route): Introducing 2x daily flights Delhi-Udaipur : Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights

: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights Mumbai-Jaipur : Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights

: Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights Mumbai-Udaipur : Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights

: Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights Mumbai-Jodhpur: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

Flights to Madhya Pradesh effective 26 October: Delhi-Indore : Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights

: Increasing from 3x to 4x daily flights Delhi-Bhopal : Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights

: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights Mumbai-Indore: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Flights to Gujarat effective 26 October: Mumbai-Bhuj : Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Delhi-Rajkot: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Other additions effective 26 October: Delhi-Varanasi : Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights

: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights Delhi-Raipur : Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights

: Increasing from 2x to 3x daily flights Delhi-Port Blair : Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Delhi-Aurangabad : Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Delhi-Guwahati : Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Delhi-Nagpur : Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Mumbai-Dehradun : Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Mumbai-Patna : Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights Mumbai-Amritsar: Increasing from 1x to 2x daily flights

Air India's legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft, retrofitted with brand-new cabin interiors as part of its retrofit programme, will help deliver these additional flights.

The airline said that it now operates over 100 A320 Family aircraft, delivering a significantly enhanced travel experience on more than 80 domestic and short-haul international routes.

Additional Delhi-London flights This comes days after Air India announced an expansion of its services to the United Kingdom as part of its Northern Winter 2025 schedule, adding a fourth daily flight between Delhi and London (Heathrow), from 26 October.