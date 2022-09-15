Air India aims to gain 30% domestic market share under Project Vihaan.AI

The airline has signed up for leasing 21 Airbus A320neos, 4 Airbus A321neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs. Air India will be able to offer premium economy long haul flights for the first time with the B777-200 LR aircraft. The incoming B777-200LRs will result in additional flights between Mumbai -San Francisco, Mumbai-Newark, Mumbai-New York, and a thrice weekly Bangalore- San Francisco service. The narrow-body A321 aircraft and A320 will serve domestic sectors as well as short-haul international destinations.

