Air India aims to tap FIFA World Cup fever, launches more flights to Qatar

Air India aims to tap FIFA World Cup fever, launches more flights to Qatar1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
- The airline said that it will launch additional 20 flights to Qatar’s capital Doha from Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai Oct 30 onwards
Air India will launch additional flights to Qatar over the months of October and November in anticipation of surge in demand due to 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup football championship is scheduled to take place in Qatar from Nov 20 to Dec 18 this year. This event is expected to increase travel to Qatar and airlines across the world are looking to tap this surge in demand.
The airline said that it will launch additional 20 flights to Qatar’s capital Doha from Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai Oct 30 onwards. This will include 13 flights per week to Doha from Mumbai, four flights per week from Hyderabad, and three flights per week from Chennai.
The Chennai-Doha service will be effective from Nov 10 and Hyderabad-Doha will commence from Nov 11. The flights from Mumbai-Doha will be launched in two phases Oct 30 onwards. This will be in addition to the existing daily flights to Doha from New Delhi.
The airline has been working on return to service of its grounded aircraft and as the aircraft are becoming available, the airline has been launching new flights. Last month, Air India had launched 14 new flights on its domestic network.
Founded by JRD Tata, Air India spent 69 years as a government-run enterprise until Jan 2022 when it was reacquired by the Tata group under a state-led divestment plan.