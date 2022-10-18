Air India aims to triple fleet size in five years

Air India, along with three other airlines, are currently under the Tata Sons umbrella. Air India has 113 aircraft in its fleet, AirAsia India 28 , Vistara has 53 aeroplanes, and Air India Express has 24 aircraft. This takes the fleet size of Tata group airlines to 218, which would mean that if all the airlines are merged under one brand name then Air India would need around 120 aircraft to triple its fleet size.