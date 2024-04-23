Active Stocks
Air India, All Nippon Airways forge new Codeshare partnership, what does the deal mean for passengers?

Air India has teamed up with All Nippon Airways (ANA) in a new codeshare partnership, promising improved connectivity and enhanced travel services for passengers flying between India and Japan.

Air India on April 9 announced a new codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA) in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This partnership is expected to be a step forward in enhancing connectivity between India and Japan, promising to improve travel options for passengers journeying between the two nations.

The collaboration extends premium services to Air India’s Flying Returns Gold and Platinum members, across both airlines. This initiative is designed to reward loyal customers by enriching their travel experience, providing additional value and enhanced customer service during their journeys.

Also Read | 'Goodbye Air India jumbo': Netizens hail ‘wing wave’ manoeuvre as Boeing 747 takes off for last time from Mumbai

“Delighted to announce our newest codeshare partner, @FlyANA_official. With this, we offer you even more convenient connectivity between India and Japan. If you are a Flying Returns Gold or Platinum member, this also lets you enjoy premium services on both airlines," Air India said on X.

How will it impact India and Japan?

Furthermore, this alliance might boost passenger traffic for both Air India and ANA, fostering growth in their passenger businesses. It is set to strengthen aviation ties between India and Japan by offering increased flexibility and convenience to travelers, thereby enhancing the overall flying experience between these two countries.

With the codeshare, effective for travel from May 23, Air India and All Nippon Airways passengers can fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket.

Air India will add its 'AI' designator code on ANA's flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai.

ANA will add its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi, a release said on Tuesday.

Also Read | What will happen to one of Air India's last Boeing 747s, which took its final flight from Mumbai airport today?

Both airlines are considering further expanding their cooperation on additional routes. Now, Tata Group-owned Air India, which is expanding its presence, has codeshare partnerships with 15 airlines, including ANA.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 04:49 PM IST
