Air India, All Nippon Airways forge new Codeshare partnership, what does the deal mean for passengers?
Air India has teamed up with All Nippon Airways (ANA) in a new codeshare partnership, promising improved connectivity and enhanced travel services for passengers flying between India and Japan.
Air India on April 9 announced a new codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA) in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This partnership is expected to be a step forward in enhancing connectivity between India and Japan, promising to improve travel options for passengers journeying between the two nations.