OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, GoAir owe AAI over 2,700 crore in dues
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Four Indian airlines owed dues to the tune of about 2,702.48 crore to the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the end of 30 September, VK Singh, minister of state, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Monday.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha, Singh said that some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues towards AAI.

While Air India owes AAI about 2,350.62 crore, Alliance Air owes the company 109.81 crore, SpiceJet Ltd 185.52 crore, and GoAir 56.53 crore, Singh added.

"Airports Authority of India follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues as per their Credit Policy," Singh said.

"Charging penal interest, encashment of security deposits along with resorting to legal action are other measures available with AAI to carry out recovery of dues," it added.

An AAI spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout