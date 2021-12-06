1 min read.Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 05:22 PM ISTRhik Kundu
While Air India owes AAI about ₹2,350.62 crore, Alliance Air owes the company ₹109.81 crore, SpiceJet Ltd ₹185.52 crore, and GoAir ₹56.53 crore, VK Singh said
NEW DELHI
Four Indian airlines owed dues to the tune of about ₹2,702.48 crore to the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the end of 30 September, VK Singh, minister of state, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Monday.
Speaking to Rajya Sabha, Singh said that some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues towards AAI.