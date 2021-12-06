Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, GoAir owe AAI over 2,700 crore in dues

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While Air India owes AAI about ₹2,350.62 crore, Alliance Air owes the company ₹109.81 crore, SpiceJet Ltd ₹185.52 crore, and GoAir ₹56.53 crore, VK Singh said
NEW DELHI :
Four Indian airlines owed dues to the tune of about ₹2,702.48 crore to the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the end of 30 September, VK Singh, minister of state, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Monday.
Speaking to Rajya Sabha, Singh said that some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues towards AAI.