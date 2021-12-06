Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, GoAir owe AAI over 2,700 crore in dues

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Four Indian airlines owed dues to the tune of about ₹2,702.48 crore to the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the end of 30 September, VK Singh, minister of state, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Monday.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha, Singh said that some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues towards AAI.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha, Singh said that some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues towards AAI.

While Air India owes AAI about ₹2,350.62 crore, Alliance Air owes the company ₹109.81 crore, SpiceJet Ltd ₹185.52 crore, and GoAir ₹56.53 crore, Singh added.

"Airports Authority of India follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues as per their Credit Policy," Singh said.

"Charging penal interest, encashment of security deposits along with resorting to legal action are other measures available with AAI to carry out recovery of dues," it added.