Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday announced annual salary hikes for its employees and also introduced an annual performance bonus for pilots, according to news agency PTI report.

On Thursday, “Air India CHRO Ravindra Kumar GP announced salary increments for employees, with effect from April 1, 2024, as well as performance bonus payouts for FY 2023-24 based on company and individual performance," PTI said citing sources.

The airline is in the process of revamping itself under a five-year transformation plan.

Since the Tata Group took over the loss-making airline over two years ago, this is the first appraisal process for Air India staff.

It is providing competitive salary increments to attract and retain talent as part of larger efforts to have a performance-driven and meritocratic culture among the employees, said the report.

