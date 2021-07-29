Air India announces new international flights. Schedule, ticket prices here1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2021, 12:36 PM IST
Air India will also operate between Bengaluru to Male via Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) every Monday and Thursday from today
Air India has announced additional international flights to Maldives and Malaysia. Flights to Malaysia will be operated by Air India Express, which is wholly a subsidiary of Air India.
As part of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India is operating international flights to the Maldives from July 28. Flights will operate non-stop from Mumbai to Male, and Delhi to Male via Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday. Air India will also operate between Bengaluru to Male via Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) every Monday and Thursday from today (July 29).
Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has announced flights between India and Kuala Lumpur for August 2021.
Flight ticket prices:
Maldives: Flights between Mumbai and Malé start at ₹16,953 for the economy and ₹53,334 for business class.
Malaysia: Flights between Hyderabad and Kuala Lumpur start at ₹23,243 for August.
Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.
