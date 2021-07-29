Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air India announces new international flights. Schedule, ticket prices here

Air India announces new international flights. Schedule, ticket prices here

Air India Express has announced flights between India and Kuala Lumpur for August 2021.
12:36 PM IST Livemint

Air India will also operate between Bengaluru to Male via Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) every Monday and Thursday from today

Air India has announced additional international flights to Maldives and Malaysia. Flights to Malaysia will be operated by Air India Express, which is wholly a subsidiary of Air India.

As part of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India is operating international flights to the Maldives from July 28. Flights will operate non-stop from Mumbai to Male, and Delhi to Male via Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday. Air India will also operate between Bengaluru to Male via Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) every Monday and Thursday from today (July 29).

Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, has announced flights between India and Kuala Lumpur for August 2021.

Flight ticket prices:

Maldives: Flights between Mumbai and Malé start at 16,953 for the economy and 53,334 for business class.

Malaysia: Flights between Hyderabad and Kuala Lumpur start at 23,243 for August.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

