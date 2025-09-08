Air India announces ‘One India, One Fare’ Sale: Check travel dates, benefits & fare from India to anywhere in Europe

Air India announced its ‘One India, One Fare’ sale for travellers who are planning a trip to destinations in Europe. With fares starting at flat 47,000 for round-trip economy class, check details on fares, benefits and dates for booking. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published8 Sep 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Air India announced its ‘One India, One Fare’ offer for round-trip tickets to European destinations on 7 September 2025.

Air India Sale: Tata Group-owned airline Air India announced its ‘One India, One Fare’ on 7 September 2025, with the aim of offering attractive flight ticket fares for travellers flying to any destination in Europe.

“The ‘One India’ sale simplifies travel planning with seamless connectivity across Air India’s extensive network, encouraging travellers from India to explore Europe’s vibrant cities, cultural landmarks, and scenic destinations at a consistent, affordable fare,” the company said in its official release.

This limited-period offer means that passengers who choose to travel with Air India's domestic network to its European routes will be able to pay the same flat price for a round-trip. For example, a person travelling from Varanasi to Milan will pay the same amount they would be paying for a round-trip from Delhi to Milan, according to the airline's offer data.

Air India Europe ticket price

As part of Air India's ‘One India, One Fare’ offer, the company is offering the following fares for round-trip to passengers travelling anywhere in Europe:

  • Economy Class — 47,000
  • Premium Economy Class (on applicable routes) — 70,000
  • Business Class — 1,40,000

Passengers who are travelling to the London Heathrow Airport will have the following fares applicable for round-trip flights:

  • Economy Class — 49,999
  • Premium Economy Class — 89,999
  • Business Class — 1,69,999

Air India ‘One India’ offer benefits

The company also announced that, as a benefit of the ‘One India, One Fare’ offer, every ticket booked under the promotional sale will receive one complimentary date change, giving passengers better flexibility while planning their trips.

If the travellers are part of Air India's loyalty programme, the Maharaja Club, they will pay zero convenience fee along with the special sale fares. The only criteria to get this fee waiver is to book the tickets from the Air India official website or mobile application.

Air India special fare dates

According to the company's official announcement, the Air India ‘One India, One Fare’ sale has started on the official website and application from Sunday, 7 September 2025.

The promotional offer will be available across all channels between 8 September and 11 September 2025. Hence, travellers interested in booking their Air India flights to Europe will be able to book their tickets through travel agents worldwide, Air India ticketing offices and the customer contact centre.

The ‘One India’ sale fares will be available for travel until 31 March 2026.

If you are a Maharaja Club member, then you will also be eligible to save up to 3,000 per passenger while booking your tickets by using the promo code ‘FLYAI’.

Air India operates nonstop flights to destinations in Europe, such as London (Heathrow), London (Gatwick), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Zurich.

